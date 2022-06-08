Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Multiple agencies conducting death investigation in Robeson County

Death investigation
Death investigation(WALB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a death in Robeson County Tuesday night.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, Criminal Investigation Detectives, and Crime Scene Detectives, the Robeson County Medical Examiner and Evans Crossroad Volunteer Fire Department members are on the scene.

According to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, the investigation is in the 2100 block of Cabinet Shop Road between Pembroke and Rowland.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
Report: One person shot outside of Myrtle Beach area bar along Highway 17 Bypass
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Myrtle Beach Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ accused of laundering over $500K
Prisma Health sign
Prisma Health employee dies after mental patient strikes groin
File
Myrtle Beach police detail road closures ahead of CCMF weekend
Coroner's office releases name of 57-year-old man hit, killed in Myrtle Beach crash

Latest News

Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier remained on paid administrative leave as of Tuesday in...
South Carolina deputy charged in deadly crash that killed mother, two daughters
.
VIDEO: Suspect in Marion bank robbery wanted, police say
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ accused of laundering over $500K
Suspect in Marion bank robbery wanted, police say
Suspect in Marion bank robbery wanted, police say