Monarch Roofing and The Myrtle Beach Pelicans: Hits for Homes to benefit the Habitat for Humanity of Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hits for Homes is underway at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans ballpark and you can help!

For every Pelicans hit at Pelicans Ballpark during the 2022 regular season, Monarch Roofing is donating $10 to Habitat for Humanity of Horry County’s “Hits for Homes” program!

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans & Monarch Roofing have a goal of raising enough money to build one house with Habitat for Humanity! To accomplish this the team needs to get to $220 pledged per hit – Monarch Roofing is getting us started but we need your help! You can make a pledge to donate a specific amount for each Pelicans hit at Pelicans Ballpark this season. The Myrtle Beach Pelicans averaged a total 479 hits over the course of the 2018, 2019, and 2021 seasons.

