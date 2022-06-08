Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Monarch Roofing and The Myrtle Beach Pelicans: Hits for Homes to benefit the Habitat for Humanity of Horry County

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hits for Homes is underway at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans ballpark and you can help!

For every Pelicans hit at Pelicans Ballpark during the 2022 regular season, Monarch Roofing is donating $10 to Habitat for Humanity of Horry County’s “Hits for Homes” program!

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans & Monarch Roofing have a goal of raising enough money to build one house with Habitat for Humanity! To accomplish this the team needs to get to $220 pledged per hit – Monarch Roofing is getting us started but we need your help! You can make a pledge to donate a specific amount for each Pelicans hit at Pelicans Ballpark this season. The Myrtle Beach Pelicans averaged a total 479 hits over the course of the 2018, 2019, and 2021 seasons.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier remained on paid administrative leave as of Tuesday in...
South Carolina deputy charged in deadly crash that killed mother, two daughters
During the Horry County Council’s Tuesday meeting, councilmembers will vote on a resolution to...
Horry County leaders unanimously approve funding to change Garden City intersection
reusable bags
North Myrtle Beach ban on single-use plastic bags in effect July 2022
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Myrtle Beach Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ accused of laundering over $500K
FILE
South Carolina drivers to pay more at the pump in July as fee rises

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Grand Strand Today - Little Pigs, part 4
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand Today - Little Pigs, part 1
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand Today - Little Pigs, part 3
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand Today - Little Pigs, part 6
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand Today - Little Pigs, part 5