Marion bank robbery suspect arrested in Florence, police say

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted in connection to a bank robbery in Marion has been taken into custody.

Emmanuel Godbold, 37, of Marion was arrested by the Florence Police Department on unrelated charges.

During the investigation, police determined that Godbold robbed the TD Bank on Tuesday in Marion.

Police said Godbold walked into the bank on North Main Street and gave the teller a note asking for money. They said he left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

He is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center and will be brought back to Marion at a later date for a bond hearing in regards to the bank robbery.

The Marion Police Department thanked the community for reaching out to them and helping them identify Goldbold in the case.

