Little Pigs BBQ in Surfside Beach has been a family tradition in South Carolina since the 1970′s

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Little Pigs BBQ in Surfside Beach is a must try. What started in the upstate back in the 1950′s came into the current family in the 1970′s. Over 20 years ago, they brought that same deliciousness to the Grand Strand.

Today, it’s still in the same family. You can visit two locations in our area, you’ll find one in Myrtle Beach and another in Surfside Beach. We loved learning the history, taste testing with Dining with Dockery, making some of the best sweet tea you’ve ever tasted, and learning what makes their BBQ so special.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

