Injuries reported after truck collides with tree in North Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in North Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.

North Myrtle Beach Deputy Fire Chief Billy Floyd told WMBF News the wreck happened in the area of 6th Avenue South near Hillside Drive.

Floyd added that the driver of a pickup truck left the roadway and struck a tree.

He also said the person hurt was taken to the hospital, but no further details were provided on their condition.

Crews from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash and cleared the scene shortly before 5 p.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

