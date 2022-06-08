Horry County Schools looking to fill bus driver vacancies, hosting job fair

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools are looking to fill more bus driver vacancies ahead of the next school year.

The district is hosting a transportation job fair on June 23 from 5-7 p.m. at its office on Four Mile Road in Conway.

Applicants must also be at least 21 years old, but no previous experience is required. Training for a Class B license is also provided.

HCS is also offering a bonus of $1,500 per semester for new drivers.

A district spokesperson told WMBF News on Wednesday that it is looking to fill as many as 86 vacancies.

