Horry County Council passes budget, hears from resident on gun legislation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - “Good evening, Gentlemen, I really don’t know what to say,” said James Millward, a Socastee resident. “I’ve come up here with a heart that is broken.”

A passionate plea was made at the Horry County Council meeting Tuesday, in response to the tragic mass shootings throughout the country.

“I came up here to speak about AR-15s,” Millward said. “We need to do something.”

Millward told WMBF News he had to say something after seeing the school shooting in Texas two weeks ago.

“My heart is so sad for the children, there is just no way that children must live this way,” said Millward. “We send them to school expecting to pick them up at 3:00.”

Millward says he would like the council to look at making some changes to current gun laws within county lines.

“Raising the age sounds like a good idea,” Millward said.

Meanwhile, after months of back-and-forth discussions over the county’s $660M budget, the vote to approve.

“It’s the people’s money and we make sure that we manage it properly,” said Orton Bellamy, the District 7 councilman.

Included in the budget are wage raises for all county employees with room to recruit new hires for police and fire.

When asked how the council was able to achieve this blockbuster budget without adding new taxes, Bellamy said it was simple.

“Making the right decisions early on and maximizing our resources,” said Bellamy. “You know that the funds that we receive are primarily from taxes, a majority of our budget. So, what we do is go through our budget and made the right decisions.”

As for Millward, he hopes the council will make changes before the next school year begins.

“I’m always heard, I just hope they’re listening.”

