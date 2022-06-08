Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘God is good’: Dad told by police his daughter died in car crash later learns she’s alive

A father received a miracle after discovering his daughter was alive after police told him she had died in a crash. (Source: KETV/Tesfaye Ailbe/Lincoln Police)
By Sarah Fili, KETV
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) – A father in Nebraska received the miracle of a lifetime after discovering his daughter was alive after police told him she had died in a car crash.

Hannah Wadiso, 18, had just graduated high school May 28. The next day, she asked her dad Tesfaye Ailbe if she could go out with friends. He agreed, but his intuition told him something was off.

Ailbe even went out to look for his daughter and her friends, but he returned home when he couldn’t find them.

Hours later, Ailbe got the phone call that every parent fears. He was told Wadiso was in a bad car accident and in “bad shape.”

Ailbe rushed to the scene of the accident, only to be told by a police officer that his daughter was dead – killed by a car that rolled on top of her.

Ailbe said he fell to his knees, crying and praying. But two hours later, he received a miracle when he was told his daughter was actually still alive, but in critical condition at the hospital.

After days in the hospital, Wadiso opened her eyes. The crash crushed her pelvis, but doctors believe she will recover with time.

The family says they are not working at their jobs in order to care full-time for Wadiso and their other child, who has special needs. Still, they feel grateful to only be worrying about recovery and medical bills, instead of planning a funeral.

Two people were killed in the crash and 20 total people were hospitalized. Police identified the women who died as 20-year-old Emily Siebenhor and 22-year-old Edith Hermosillo.

“The other two didn’t get this chance, you are the lucky one,” Ailbe recalls telling his daughter. “God is good.”

According to a police report, the 18-year-old driver who caused the crash was speeding at 90 miles per hour and tested positive for marijuana. He only has a learner’s permit and not a driver’s license.

The driver, identified as Kyvell Stark, was charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury. He is being held in Lancaster Community Corrections on a $50,000 bond. He could face up to 46 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier remained on paid administrative leave as of Tuesday in...
South Carolina deputy charged in deadly crash that killed mother, two daughters
During the Horry County Council’s Tuesday meeting, councilmembers will vote on a resolution to...
Horry County leaders unanimously approve funding to change Garden City intersection
reusable bags
North Myrtle Beach ban on single-use plastic bags in effect July 2022
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Myrtle Beach Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ accused of laundering over $500K
FILE
South Carolina drivers to pay more at the pump in July as fee rises

Latest News

.
VIDEO: SC non-profit hosts World Ocean Day cleanup along Grand Strand coast
VIDEO: Injuries reported after truck collides with tree in North Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Injuries reported after truck collides with tree in North Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: CCMF returns to Myrtle Beach, set to make big impact in 2022
VIDEO: CCMF returns to Myrtle Beach, set to make big impact in 2022
VIDEO: Detention hearing for ‘Tiger King’ star facing federal charges pushed back one week
VIDEO: Detention hearing for ‘Tiger King’ star facing federal charges pushed back one week
A Democratic lawmaker is proposing a 1,000% tax on AR-15-style weapons.
House Democrat proposes 1,000% tax on AR-15-style weapons