First round of residents in Socastee buyout program leave flood-prone neighborhood

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOCASTEE, S.C. (WMBF) - Homeowners in Socastee are hoping to put their flood-damaged homes behind them once and for all.

Residents of the frequently flooded Rosewood community are getting out one by one thanks to Horry County’s mitigation buyout.

“It gives me a lot of anxiety to be here because this was my first home,” said Melissa Krupa, an Horry County resident. “I did it myself. I worked so hard to be in this situation, I thought this was my forever home.”

Krupa is one of many residents in the Rosewood neighborhood who have battled the flooding. In 2016, flooding from Hurricane Matthew threatened her home.

The same thing happened two years later, with Hurricane Florence.

“We had eight floods in the past seven years. I’ve had to remodel this house six times out of that,” said Mark Moore, a Rosewood resident.

As years went by, several of Krupa’s neighbors tried to sell their homes and sought help from the county.

But that help was not immediate.

Krupa said she saw new homeowners in her community move in and experience flooding within the first six months.

It was a seemingly never-ending cycle that Krupa desperately tried to get out of.

“The only reason I didn’t sell it or get rid of it is because I didn’t want new victims,” said Krupa.

Almost four years later, Horry County is buying her home through a mitigation buyout.

The County looked at what Krupa’s house was worth just a day before flooding happened to come up with the overall offer.

“I’m tired of remodeling, I really am,” said Moore.

Krupa expects to close on her home Wednesday afternoon and warns homeowners to thoroughly inspect their future homes.

“If you’re buying a house do your research on the house and find out where the water is,” said Krupa.

