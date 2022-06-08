FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms return, plenty of humidity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Afternoon showers and storms return today with plenty of humidity making it feel how it should for June both here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

TODAY

It’s a warm start as you are stepping out the door this morning. Temperatures are stuck in the 70s and the humidity is gross. Temperatures will climb into the mid-upper 80s on the beaches today with the lower 90s inland. The heat index will make it feel warmer this afternoon, providing for a sticky and miserable feel for any outdoor plans.

Highs will climb into the mid 80s today before scattered showers and storms return this afternoon. (WMBF)

A quick-hitting disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere will swing across the area this afternoon and into the evening hours, allowing showers and storms to form. Storms are expected by the early afternoon hours and right until sunset today with plenty of heat and humidity to keep those storms fueled up. As we begin to lose our daytime heating, we will begin to lose those storm chances (around 8 PM or so).

Here's a look at what radar could look like this afternoon with plenty of showers and storms in the area. (WMBF)

While no widespread severe storms are expected, a few of the storms will likely produce gusty winds and frequent lightning - a LEVEL 1 severe storm risk is in place. Showers and storms will taper off as we head into the overnight hours.

We're not expecting a severe weather outbreak but a LEVEL 1 risk is out for an isolated strong storm or two. (WMBF)

TOMORROW & FRIDAY

Typical summertime heat and humidity will continue through the end of the week. Afternoon storms will tend to take a break with drier air aloft. We only have a 20% chance of an isolated shower/storm during Thursday afternoon. Friday will be dry with highs ranging in the upper 80s on the beaches to lower 90s inland.

THIS WEEKEND

An active weather pattern returns this weekend with shower and thunderstorm chances most likely on Saturday afternoon and evening as a weak cold front moves into the region. Some of the storms could be on the strong side with more gusty winds and dangerous lightning. Temperatures will once again climb to around 90.

Here's a look at the forecast for the end of the week for CCMF. (WMBF)

By Sunday, the risk of pop up showers and storms will come to an end. Highs will fall into the low-mid 80s on Sunday with the upper 80s inland.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.