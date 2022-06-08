Submit a Tip
Father drowns while saving son caught in rip current, officials say

A Gulf Shores spokesperson said a man drowned after trying to save his son who was caught in a rip current.(Willowpix via canva)
By WALA Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - Officials in Alabama said a man has died after trying to save his son, who was struggling in the water.

WALA reports a 17-year-old was caught in a rip current on June 4 around 7 p.m. near the Gulf State Park Saltwater Pavilion.

A Gulf Shores spokesperson said the teen was able to escape to safety, but his 49-year-old father drowned after rushing into the water to save him.

City officials said lifeguards had gone home for the day after 6:30 p.m.

The family was visiting the area from Louisiana.

