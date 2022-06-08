Dining With Dockery: Little Pigs BBQ at Surfside

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s summertime which means it’s time for some good BBQ here along the Grand Strand.

In this week’s episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to Little Pigs BBQ at Surfside! Located on Dick Pond Road, Little Pigs BBQ offers a variety of options for the BBQ fan.

Pork, chicken and plenty of sides are just some of the things you can expect when you visit Little Pigs BBQ. Andrew tries out some of the menu items in the full video above.

