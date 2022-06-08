DHEC: Officials searching for raccoon to test for rabies in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is searching for a raccoon in Spartanburg County to test it for rabies.

According to officials, the owner told DHEC that the raccoon has bitten people numerous times before, but the exact dates of the bites are unknown.

DHEC officials said they issued a notice requiring the owner of the animal to surrender it for animal rabies testing, but the owner has not yet complied.

DHEC officials said the raccoon was kept near Tiger Paw Court in the City of Spartanburg and previously had access to the outdoors through a doggie door for an unknown time.

If anyone knows the location of the raccoon contact DHEC’S Environmental Affairs Spartanburg office at 864- 596-3327.

