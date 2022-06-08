Submit a Tip
3 arrested after over 20 pounds of marijuana, firearms seized in Laurinburg

FROM LEFT: Israel Ra’mel Fields, Berlinda Faye Fields, Alycia Marie Blyther
FROM LEFT: Israel Ra'mel Fields, Berlinda Faye Fields, Alycia Marie Blyther(Laurinburg PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Three people are in custody after more than 20 pounds of marijuana and weapons were seized by police in North Carolina.

The Laurinburg Police Department said officers executed a search warrant at a home on Ashley Drive at around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

In addition to the marijuana, police also found two firearms, including a stolen AR-15, and over $76,000 in cash.

3 arrested after drugs, weapons seized in Laurinburg(Laurinburg PD)

Police also said several people were in the home at the time of the search, including an infant and a special needs juvenile.

Three people were taken into custody:

  • Israel Ra’mel Fields, 21, Laurinburg
  • Berlinda Faye Fields, 49, Laurinburg
  • Alycia Marie Blyther, 18, Aberdeen

The three each face a number of charges, including trafficking in marijuana, conspiracy to traffic in marijuana, misdemeanor child abuse, felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances and felony conspiracy. Each is being held on a $1 million bond as of Wednesday night.

Israel Fields was also charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm.

Police later clarified that Berlinda Fields is the mother of the special needs juvenile, as well as Israel Fields.

Israel Fields and Blyther, meanwhile, are the parents of the infant that was at the home.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

