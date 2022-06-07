Trial underway for woman accused of concealing husband’s death in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The trial has started for a woman accused of concealing her missing husband’s death.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said the trial started Tuesday morning with opening statements in Irene Clodfelter’s case.

Clodfelter faces an accessory after the fact to murder charge in Horry County, which is what she is currently on trial for.

She is also charged in Georgetown County with two counts of obstruction of justice. Those charges are still pending, according to the public index.

In March 2019, 85-year-old Hubert Clodfelter was reported missing out of Georgetown County by his daughter. She said that she had not seen or heard from her father in two years. Irene Clodfelter told investigators that the last time she saw her husband was in March 2019.

It’s important to note that Irene Clodfelter is not the biological mother of Hubert Clodfelter’s daughters.

According to arrest warrants, Irene Clodfelter found her husband dead under their beach home at the Myrtle Beach Travel Park on May 28.

“The defendant, believing that her son was responsible for this crime, attempted to conceal this crime by wrapping the victim’s body in plastic and wrapping tape around the plastic,” the warrants state.

Irene Clodfelter allegedly left the victim under the porch and left the area, according to the warrants.

It wasn’t until June 14 that Hubert Clodfelter’s daughter discovered his body while looking inside a storage unit under a family-owned mobile home.

No has been charged with murder in Hubert Clodfelter’s death.

