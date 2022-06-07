Suspect in Marion bank robbery wanted, police say

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Marion are searching for the suspect in a Tuesday afternoon bank robbery.

According to the Marion Police Department, at approximately 1:20 p.m. a black male walked into TD Bank, on N. Main St., and presented a teller a note demanding money.

The man then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, got into a vehicle described as an older model sedan, and left the scene heading southbound on Main St.

The vehicle is described as dark in color, with a white fender on the right front of the vehicle

Authorities are in the process of trying to obtain a photo of his vehicle.

SLED was called in to assist with the investigation.

If anyone has any information in regard to this incident please contact the Marion Police Department or SLED. You can remain anonymous.

The incident is still under investigation.

