South Carolina drivers to pay more at the pump in July as fee rises

(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soon drivers in South Carolina will be paying even more at the pump.

Starting in July, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) says users will start paying $0.02 more per gallon from the Motor Fuel User Fee. The fee will rise from $0.26 to $0.28 per gallon.

This comes even as drivers have been paying record breaking prices at the pump, with some experts warning the national average will hit $5 a gallon.

The fee raise, which begins July 1, 2022 is a permanent increase.

This will be the sixth year the fee will rise. The money collected goes towards roads, bridges and infrastructure in the state. This is the final increase approved by lawmakers in the South Carolina Infrastructure and Economic Development Reform Act. It passed the General Assembly in 2017.

The fee increase which begins July 1, 2022 is a permanent addition. SCDOR says since the act passed $898.4 million has been generated for the Infrastructure Maintenance Trust Fund. The fund helps to support over $2 billion in road and bridge work per the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

South Carolina tax payers can offset the fee cost by claiming a tax credit. The credit is equal to the lesser of vehicle maintenance fees or what was paid in the increased fees. Those interested in claiming the credit will need to save receipts from their gas purchases or vehicle maintenance.

More information about the tax credit can be found at the link here.

