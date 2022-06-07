Submit a Tip
‘No forced birth’: Crisis pregnancy center vandalized with threats

Vandalized business in West Asheville
Vandalized business in West Asheville(Asheville Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is looking for the person or persons who vandalized a crisis pregnancy center by spray-painting threatening graffiti on the building and breaking windows.

Police said they were called to Mountain Area Pregnancy Services on Old Haywood Road around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday to investigate the report of vandalism.

Upon arrival, officers said they found red graffiti with threatening wording that said, “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you!” and an anarchist symbol on the front of the building. They also said they found the wording, “No forced birth” on the side. Red paint was sprayed throughout, and windows were broken, which occurred sometime overnight Monday.

We’re told the offender might have injured themselves because forensics technicians were able to obtain blood samples left on behind from the broken window and bloody trail.

Mountain Area Pregnancy Services posted on their Facebook page that they will still see clients while police look for the suspects.

The facility says it is a faith-based outreach ministry that partners with churches in Western North Carolina by caring for, counseling, and educating women and men regarding or impacted by an at-risk pregnancy.

This facility says it does not offer abortions.

