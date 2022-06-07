Horry County leaders to vote on providing funding to change confusing Garden City intersection

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A confusing intersection in the Murrells Inlet-Garden City area could get some help from Horry County leaders.

During the Horry County Council’s Tuesday meeting, councilmembers will vote on a resolution to include the U.S. 17 Business and Tadlock Drive connector intersection under the county’s hospitality project plan. It will also allocate over $3.9 million to help fund changes to the intersection.

The intersection is located near Inlet Square Mall and SBB.

MORE INFORMATION | SCDOT proposed changes to U.S. 17 Business, Tadlock Drive intersection

According to a memo from Barry Spivey, an assistant county administrator, the Tadlock Drive intersection has been identified as necessary to the RIDE III Garden City Intersection Improvement project but is outside of the Capital Project Sales Tax program’s scope.

Therefore, additional Grand Strand Area Transportation Study funding is being sought and local funding is needed to include the intersection in the Garden City Intersection Improvement project.

According to the memo, the partial funding from the county’s hospitality revenues will help make the following improvements:

Aligns U.S. 17 Business towards Murrells Inlet with Tadlock Drive

Provides added capacity through additional turn lanes

Provides dual left-turn lanes for southbound traffic leading towards the Inlet, and dual right-turn lanes for northbound traffic leaving the Inlet

Provides sidewalks throughout as well as crosswalks at the intersection

Improves traffic operations, increases safety and reduces travel times at the intersection

The Administration Committee reviewed the request back in May and recommends approval of the resolution to the full council.

The resolution has been placed under the consent agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting, which means, unless a councilmember requests for it to be removed, the resolution is expected to pass.

