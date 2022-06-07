Submit a Tip
Heaven’s Marketplace at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re shopping for something special, add Heaven’s Marketplace at Tanger 17 in Myrtle Beach to your list.

From furnishings to home decor, faith inspired items, clothing, accessories, and more! Plus, this great locally owned shop features items from around 20 local vendors.

Come along with us to discover what you can find.

Heaven’s Marketplace will open a second location at the Former Boone Hall Market in Mount Pleasant this summer.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

