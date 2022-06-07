Grand Strand Medical Center prepares all year long for hurricane season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – June officially marks the beginning of hurricane season, but Grand Strand Medical Center, the only level one trauma center in Horry County, prepares all year long for the possible storms.

Throughout the year, Grand Strand Medical Center receives supply palettes to place in hurricane-prone areas. These supply palettes include several hurricane essentials such as portable generators and drinking water.

In the event of a storm, the portable generators can last up to three days before refueling.

Also, Grand Strand Medical makes sure to stay stocked up on up-to-date medication and supplies.

Director of emergency preparedness and security, Matt Tumbleson, explained that they do not need to worry about being short of help in the event of a hurricane.

“We also have an incident support team that’s able to respond from all across our company to come to a facility, not just our facility but any that has any kind of a need whether it be a staffing need or assistance in the emergency management realm,” said Tumbleson.

Grand Strand Medical Center strives to always keep its emergency room open, but in the event of a storm, it depends on if Governor Henry McMaster gives evacuation orders.

