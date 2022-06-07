Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Grand Strand Medical Center prepares all year long for hurricane season

By Makayla Evans
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – June officially marks the beginning of hurricane season, but Grand Strand Medical Center, the only level one trauma center in Horry County, prepares all year long for the possible storms.

Throughout the year, Grand Strand Medical Center receives supply palettes to place in hurricane-prone areas. These supply palettes include several hurricane essentials such as portable generators and drinking water.

WMBF FIRST ALERT | Hurricane Center

In the event of a storm, the portable generators can last up to three days before refueling.

Also, Grand Strand Medical makes sure to stay stocked up on up-to-date medication and supplies.

Director of emergency preparedness and security, Matt Tumbleson, explained that they do not need to worry about being short of help in the event of a hurricane.

“We also have an incident support team that’s able to respond from all across our company to come to a facility, not just our facility but any that has any kind of a need whether it be a staffing need or assistance in the emergency management realm,” said Tumbleson.

Grand Strand Medical Center strives to always keep its emergency room open, but in the event of a storm, it depends on if Governor Henry McMaster gives evacuation orders.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
Report: One person shot outside of Myrtle Beach area bar along Highway 17 Bypass
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Myrtle Beach Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ accused of laundering over $500K
File
Myrtle Beach police detail road closures ahead of CCMF weekend
Prisma Health sign
Prisma Health employee dies after mental patient strikes groin
Coroner's office releases name of 57-year-old man hit, killed in Myrtle Beach crash

Latest News

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham poses for a portrait in front of WP-3D Orion...
Hurricane chief to take over as weather service director
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand Medical Center prepares all year long for hurricane season
Plenty of humidity for the middle and end of the week.
FIRST ALERT: Heating up, afternoon storms return to the forecast midweek
Summer-like humidity returns
FIRST ALERT: Heat, humidity and pop up storms return this week