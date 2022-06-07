FIRST ALERT: Heating up, afternoon storms return to the forecast midweek

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a beautiful start to the week, things will begin to slowly heat up for the rest of the week, providing for a few afternoon showers & storms.

TODAY

Temperatures this morning remain warm but yet, comfortable. Humidity levels are still not all the way up right now, making for a nice start to your Tuesday.

Here's a look at the forecast for today. (WMBF)

Unfortunately, by this afternoon, highs will climb into the mid-upper 80s and the humidity will begin to come a little bit more noticeable. It’s still not a terrible day with most of us remaining under mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out with just a 20% chance of showers for any afternoon plans today.

TOMORROW

Highs will climb quickly through Wednesday as humidity pumps back into the area. Highs inland will reach the 90s as even the beaches make a run for the mid-upper 80s. The sea breeze alone will be enough to spark off a few showers and storms tomorrow but thanks to an upper-level disturbance, we will see pretty good coverage in showers and storms tomorrow.

Here's a look at what radar could look like for tomorrow. (WMBF)

With enough fuel in the atmosphere, an isolated strong storm or two cannot be ruled out for tomorrow. We’re under a LEVEL 1 severe weather risk for tomorrow with mainly gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning being the main threats with any strong storms. Tomorrow will be a good day for some winners picking up some much needed rain. Others will have to keep the sprinklers going as showers and storms only reach 40%.

The threat for strong to severe storms arrive on Wednesday. (WMBF)

END OF THE WEEK

As we head into the end of the week, drier air aloft will limit rain chances for both Thursday and Friday. Highs will remain warm in the upper 80s on the sand and the lower 90s inland. We will only see a 20% chance of showers due to the dry air aloft so any plans Thursday and Friday look to be rather dry but humid!

Plenty of humidity for the middle and end of the week. (WMBF)

As we head into Saturday, an approaching cold front will bring the second round of showers and storms. Right now, storm chances are at 40%. There’s a good chance we could see some stronger storms on Saturday with gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. For those headed out to CCMF, the forecast looks great outside of Saturday. Even then, storms look to be in the afternoon and come to an end by Saturday night.

Here's a look at CCMF. The big story would be Saturday with showers and storms during the afternoon hours. (WMBF)

We will keep an eye on the storm threat over the week. If you have tickets to the event, don’t worry! We have plenty of updates headed your way for CCMF week!

