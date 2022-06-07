Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dustin Johnson quits PGA membership to play in Saudi league

Dustin Johnson
Dustin Johnson(Augusta National Golf Club)
By Rob Harris
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, England (AP) — Two-time major winner, and Coastal Carolina University alum, Dustin Johnson has resigned his PGA Tour membership to participate in the new golf series backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

The first LIV Golf Invitational, which offers $25 million in prize money, is taking place outside London from Thursday.

Johnson said on Tuesday he “had to think long and hard” about leaving the PGA Tour, seemingly ending his hopes of competing in the Ryder Cup for the United States.

“Ultimately, I decided to come and do this,” Johnson said at Centurion Club. “I’m excited about this. Obviously the Ryder Cup is unbelievable and something that has meant a lot to me. ... Hopefully I’ll get a chance to do that again, but I don’t make the rules.”

Johnson, whose last victory was the Saudi International in 2021, is No. 13 in the world, the highest-ranked player in the field. He has held the No. 1 spot in the world longer than any player since Tiger Woods.

“I chose what is best for me and my family,” Johnson said, explaining his decision to join the Saudi venture fronted by Greg Norman.

Speaking alongside Johnson, former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell said he had yet to give up his PGA membership.

“I don’t feel I need to,” he said. “I don’t want to get into a legal situation with the PGA Tour.”

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
Report: One person shot outside of Myrtle Beach area bar along Highway 17 Bypass
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Myrtle Beach Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ accused of laundering over $500K
File
Myrtle Beach police detail road closures ahead of CCMF weekend
Coroner's office releases name of 57-year-old man hit, killed in Myrtle Beach crash
Prisma Health sign
Prisma Health employee dies after mental patient strikes groin

Latest News

Nick Parker had a career-high 10 strikeouts in the blowout victory.
Chants sink Pirates 9-1 behind Nick Parker’s dominant performance
McDermott hits for the cycle; Chants defeat Coppin State, 10-8 in NCAA Regional
VIDEO: McDermott hits for the cycle; Chants defeat Coppin State, 10-8 in NCAA Regional
Coastal Carolina baseball stays alive, tops Virginia at NCAA Regionals
Matt McDermott after hitting a triple to complete the cycle.
McDermott hits for the cycle; Chants defeat Coppin State, 10-8 in NCAA Regional