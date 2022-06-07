Submit a Tip
Deputies investigate after 16-year-old shot in Darlington County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old hurt.

Deputies were called around 1:30 p.m. Saturday to a home off Cashua Ferry Road in the Darlington area. It was in reference to someone shooting from a moving car.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies from a 16-year-old who had been shot in the leg.

It’s not clear if any arrests have been made in the case.

The sheriff’s office said there is no other information available at this time.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

