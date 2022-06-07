2 hospitalized, dog rescued from 3-vehicle Conway-area crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people have been hospitalized and all lanes of Conway-bound traffic on Hwy 544 and Singleton Road are closed after a three-vehicle crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue said two people were injured and one dog had to be extricated from a vehicle.

HCFR says the dog was not injured and is being cared for on by crews at the scene.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

Crews were dispatched to the call at 2:53 p.m.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

