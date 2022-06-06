Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum

A local military veteran who served in World War II turns 100 years old
By Brandon Tvrdy and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – World War II veteran Bob Reisser celebrated his 100th birthday with a special trip to the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.

After a family party at the Elk Ridge Village, Reisser got a motorcycle escort by the American Legion to the museum where he was able to go inside planes that were used in the war.

“We got to go in the B-17. They said they’ve never had a 100-year-old get up in the cockpit before, and it’s no mean feat to get there,” family member Kurt Reisser told WOWT.

After the museum, Reisser was flown home on a helicopter provided by Dreamweaver Organization.

People Reisser loves and knows came from all over the country just to help celebrate this milestone birthday.

His grandson is especially proud of Reisser’s accomplishments and the time he spent in the military.

“I actually carry his same name,” Wesley said. “And so, it’s a great honor to. He inspired me to service. I’m not in the military but I’m in the state department and just trying to carry his great example which I try to do all my life.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Myrtle Beach police detail road closures ahead of CCMF weekend
32-year-old, Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.
‘I am going to miss everything about her,’ shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in Summerton
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI
Horry County police investigating shooting near Longs
EXCLUSIVE: SLED documents detail circumstances around Sheridan Wahl’s disappearance, death

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Road closures begin Monday for CCMF
.
VIDEO: ‘Not being judged is a really big thing’: Grand Strand LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride month
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics...
British Prime Minister Johnson to face no-confidence vote
President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval Office...
In blow to Biden, Mexican president to skip Americas Summit
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, center, signs a package of bills to strengthen gun laws, Monday,...
NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle