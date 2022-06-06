Warrants: Former Marion County SRO stole Adderall from middle school student

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marion County sheriff’s deputy has been fired after warrants state that he stole pills from a middle school student.

The documents allege that in November 2021, former deputy Michael Haberstich unlawfully obtained Adderall from a student while working as a school resource officer at Johnakin Middle School.

“The defendant did take possession of the said controlled substance with the intent to deprive,” according to the arrest warrants.

Haberstich was arrested on Friday and charged with theft of a controlled substance and misconduct in office.

He was released the same day from the Marion County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Haberstich served as a deputy for five years before his termination.

