Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Warrants: Former Marion County SRO stole Adderall from middle school student

Michael Haberstich
Michael Haberstich(Source: Marion County Detention Center)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marion County sheriff’s deputy has been fired after warrants state that he stole pills from a middle school student.

The documents allege that in November 2021, former deputy Michael Haberstich unlawfully obtained Adderall from a student while working as a school resource officer at Johnakin Middle School.

“The defendant did take possession of the said controlled substance with the intent to deprive,” according to the arrest warrants.

Haberstich was arrested on Friday and charged with theft of a controlled substance and misconduct in office.

He was released the same day from the Marion County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Haberstich served as a deputy for five years before his termination.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Myrtle Beach police detail road closures ahead of CCMF weekend
32-year-old, Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.
‘I am going to miss everything about her,’ shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in Summerton
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI
Horry County police investigating shooting near Longs
EXCLUSIVE: SLED documents detail circumstances around Sheridan Wahl’s disappearance, death

Latest News

File - Police tape
24-year-old killed in Florence shooting, coroner says
James Jacobs
Authorities searching for escaped offender from Robeson County facility
Shooting
Sheriff’s office: 4 hurt in drive-by shooting in Georgetown County
32-year-old, Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.
‘I am going to miss everything about her,’ shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in Summerton