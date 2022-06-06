Submit a Tip
Vice President Harris to visit SC Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris will be the special guest at the Blue Palmetto Dinner, scheduled...
Vice President Kamala Harris will be the special guest at the Blue Palmetto Dinner, scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. in Columbia.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Vice President Kamala Harris will attend a South Carolina Democratic Party dinner Friday.

Harris will be the special guest at the Blue Palmetto Dinner, scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.

A reception will precede the event at 6 p.m.

This year’s dinner returns after a two-year hiatus and will honor former South Carolina Gov. Dick Riley, who served from 1979 to 1987. Riley would go on to serve as the U.S. Secretary of Education from 1993 through 2001.

It is being held at the Columbia Convention Center on Lincoln Street.

Individual tickets are priced starting at $150 each.

Funds raised through the event support the South Carolina Democratic Committee’s federal account.

