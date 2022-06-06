Submit a Tip
Troopers investigate deadly pedestrian crash in Myrtle Beach

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to a deadly crash just before midnight in Myrtle Beach.

LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said troopers responded to the wreck at 11:45 p.m. Sunday along Kings Road near Queens Road, which is by the Arcadian Shores Golf Club.

Tidwell said a GMC Yukon hit a pedestrian that was in the road.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released at this time.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

WMBF News will bring you new developments on this story as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

