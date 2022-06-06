Submit a Tip
State minimum age laws for purchase and possession of guns

The recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, have reignited a national debate over whether there should be an age limit to purchase certain types of semi-automatic rifles such as the AR-style guns used in both shootings. Laws vary by state on the age required to buy rifles and handguns.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT
(AP) - The gunmen in two of the nation’s most recent mass shootings, including the massacre at a Texas elementary school, legally bought the assault weapons they used after they turned 18.

The map shows the minimum age for buying and owning guns by state.

This chart will not be updated. Source: Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

