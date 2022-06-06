State minimum age laws for purchase and possession of guns
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT
(AP) - The gunmen in two of the nation’s most recent mass shootings, including the massacre at a Texas elementary school, legally bought the assault weapons they used after they turned 18.
The map shows the minimum age for buying and owning guns by state.
This chart will not be updated. Source: Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.
