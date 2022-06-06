Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Robeson County woman

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered woman from Robeson County.

People are asked to be on the lookout for 59-year-old Norma James.

She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

It’s not clear when she was last seen, but she was last seen wearing a short sleeve green shirt and black pants.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 108 pounds. She has short gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on East Worth Ext. in St. Pauls.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.