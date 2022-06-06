Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Robeson County woman

Norma James
Norma James(Source: North Carolina Department of Public Safety)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered woman from Robeson County.

People are asked to be on the lookout for 59-year-old Norma James.

She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

It’s not clear when she was last seen, but she was last seen wearing a short sleeve green shirt and black pants.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 108 pounds. She has short gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on East Worth Ext. in St. Pauls.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Myrtle Beach police detail road closures ahead of CCMF weekend
32-year-old, Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.
‘I am going to miss everything about her,’ shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in Summerton
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI
Horry County police investigating shooting near Longs
EXCLUSIVE: SLED documents detail circumstances around Sheridan Wahl’s disappearance, death

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Road closures begin Monday for CCMF
.
VIDEO: ‘Not being judged is a really big thing’: Grand Strand LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride month
PAIN AT THE PUMP: Gas prices in Myrtle Beach area rise 26 cents over last week
File
Myrtle Beach police detail road closures ahead of CCMF weekend
Every June, LGBTQ+ communities in the Grand Strand come together and celebrate the freedom to...
‘Not being judged is a really big thing’: Grand Strand LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride month