Report: One person shot outside of Myrtle Beach area bar along Highway 17 Bypass

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was shot outside of a Myrtle Beach area bar, according to an incident report.

The report shows Horry County police were called around 2:30 a.m. Monday to a shooting at Klocker’s Tavern, which is near the Highway 17 Bypass and Palmetto Pointe Boulevard intersection.

One victim was found with an injury to his stomach from the shooting, according to the report.

But the responding officer said that the victim wouldn’t tell them what happened.

The report states that witnesses told the officer that they heard gunshots shortly after a person labeled “Suspect 1″ had left the bar.

There were shell casings located outside of Klocker’s Tavern, and pictures of damage done to the door, walls and television were taken and put into evidence.

At this point, it’s not clear if anyone has been arrested in the case or the condition of the shooting victim.

