Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Report: One person shot outside of Myrtle Beach area bar along Highway 17 Bypass

shooting
shooting(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was shot outside of a Myrtle Beach area bar, according to an incident report.

The report shows Horry County police were called around 2:30 a.m. Monday to a shooting at Klocker’s Tavern, which is near the Highway 17 Bypass and Palmetto Pointe Boulevard intersection.

One victim was found with an injury to his stomach from the shooting, according to the report.

But the responding officer said that the victim wouldn’t tell them what happened.

The report states that witnesses told the officer that they heard gunshots shortly after a person labeled “Suspect 1″ had left the bar.

There were shell casings located outside of Klocker’s Tavern, and pictures of damage done to the door, walls and television were taken and put into evidence.

At this point, it’s not clear if anyone has been arrested in the case or the condition of the shooting victim.

Check back with WMBF News for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Myrtle Beach police detail road closures ahead of CCMF weekend
32-year-old, Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.
‘I am going to miss everything about her,’ shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in Summerton
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI
Horry County police investigating shooting near Longs
EXCLUSIVE: SLED documents detail circumstances around Sheridan Wahl’s disappearance, death

Latest News

Crime scene with bullet holes
Coroner: 1 killed in shooting in Marion that hurt one-year-old child
Michael Dees Jr.
Authorities arrest Hartsville man in child sexual exploitation case
HCPD: One person suffering from ‘life-threatening injuries’ following shooting near Longs
File - Police tape
24-year-old killed in Florence shooting, coroner says