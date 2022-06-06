Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

PAIN AT THE PUMP: Gas prices in Myrtle Beach area rise 26 cents over last week

White House officials say they're focused on helping Americans paying more for many items, including gas. (CNN, POOL, ABC’S “THIS WEEK”, GASBUDDY.COM, KVGO)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Gas prices in the Myrtle Beach area have soared over the past week.

According to GasBuddy, the average price has risen 26.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.46.

Prices at the pump are 49.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.68 higher than a year ago.

MORE INFORMATION | Gas Price Map in Myrtle Beach Area

The cheapest station in Myrtle Beach was priced at $4.25 per gallon while the most expensive stands at $4.69, according to a survey done by GasBuddy.

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to Covid and strong consumption, a situation that doesn’t look to improve drastically anytime soon.”

De Haan added that nine states have pushed past the $5 mark.

The South Carolina average stands at $4.43 per gallon which is up 22.4 cents from last week.

The national average for a gallon of gas is at $4.85 which is up 26 cents from last week.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Myrtle Beach police detail road closures ahead of CCMF weekend
32-year-old, Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.
‘I am going to miss everything about her,’ shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in Summerton
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI
Horry County police investigating shooting near Longs
shooting
Report: One person shot outside of Myrtle Beach area bar along Highway 17 Bypass

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Road closures begin Monday for CCMF
.
VIDEO: ‘Not being judged is a really big thing’: Grand Strand LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride month
Authorities have released the 911 calls from the day five children were found unresponsive in a...
911 calls released after 5 children found unresponsive in car in North Charleston
Myrtle Beach police update CCMF road plan; closures expected to begin Wednesday
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Myrtle Beach Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ accused of laundering over $500K