PAIN AT THE PUMP: Gas prices in Myrtle Beach area rise 26 cents over last week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Gas prices in the Myrtle Beach area have soared over the past week.

According to GasBuddy, the average price has risen 26.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.46.

Prices at the pump are 49.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.68 higher than a year ago.

MORE INFORMATION | Gas Price Map in Myrtle Beach Area

The cheapest station in Myrtle Beach was priced at $4.25 per gallon while the most expensive stands at $4.69, according to a survey done by GasBuddy.

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to Covid and strong consumption, a situation that doesn’t look to improve drastically anytime soon.”

De Haan added that nine states have pushed past the $5 mark.

The South Carolina average stands at $4.43 per gallon which is up 22.4 cents from last week.

The national average for a gallon of gas is at $4.85 which is up 26 cents from last week.

