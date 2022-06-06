Submit a Tip
One-day-old baby surrendered safely at South Carolina medical center

(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A baby boy who was born last week was safely surrendered to a medical center in Summerville.

The little boy was surrendered under Daniel’s Law, which gives a person 60 days to surrender their unharmed newborn baby at a designated location such as a hospital, fire station or house of worship. A person who safely abandons a newborn can’t be prosecuted for abandonment under the law.

The African American baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. He was surrendered the next day on June 2 at the Summerville Medical Center.

Dorchester County DSS took the child into custody and the little boy has been placed in a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held at 2:30 p.m. on July 21 at the Dorchester County Courthouse.

