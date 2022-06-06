‘Not being judged is a really big thing’: Grand Strand LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride month

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Every June, LGBTQ+ communities in the Grand Strand come together and celebrate the freedom to be themselves.

Pride gatherings are rooted in the history of minority groups who have struggled for decades to overcome prejudice and be accepted for who they are.

During the pandemic, Pride Myrtle Beach was established as a safe group for the LGBTQ+ community. For being such a brand new non-profit, it took several years for Pride Myrtle Beach to settle. And due to the pandemic, many of its events were canceled.

However, this year Pride Myrtle Beach partnered with Tidal Creek Brewhouse to celebrate its first year anniversary as a nonprofit. Together they put up a picnic and truck festival.

There were dozens of rainbow flags decorating Tidal Creek Brewhouse’s beer garden. The flag was made in 1978 for the LGBTQ+ community after police raided a gay bar in New York City in the late 60s.

The flag is a symbol of inclusion and acceptance for everyone. Daniel Bolton attended the event with his fiance in hopes of being accepted.

“Coming out here not being judged is a really big thing,” said Bolton. “It actually means a lot to me. I’m glad that I can come out here and support the whole community. There’s a lot of people that are scared and hiding. There’s a lot of hate in the world.”

Chair of the Board of Directors for Pride Myrtle Beach, Raymond Dobell, is looking for ways to grow the community as June goes by.

Dobell said many companies are willing to partner with the non-profit to provide awareness for Pride Month.

The group is hoping in the next few years they set up a community center to host LGBTQ+ education for anyone that is interested.

“We are providing those safe places for everyone; we are providing those services so they can be themselves. They can be who they are without any restrictions. Enjoy all the amazing opportunities Myrtle Beach has to offer, " Dobell said.

Pride Myrtle Beach will have more events in the month of June. However, their biggest pride events will be in October.

To support your local LGBTQ+ community click here.

