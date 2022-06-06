Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach police update CCMF road plan; closures expected to begin Wednesday

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – In just a few days, hundreds of thousands of country music fans will be descending on Myrtle Beach for Carolina Country Music Fest.

The musical festival takes place June 9-12, but road closures are expected before then.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department updated its road closure plan to show that some closures will take place Wednesday instead of Monday.

Below is the updated road closure plan:

Ocean Boulevard between 8th and 9th Avenues North

  • Requesting closure from Wednesday (6/8) at 8 a.m. through Tuesday (6/14) at 8 a.m.

8th Avenue North – Parking spaces along the westbound lane

  • Requesting closure from Wednesday (6/8) at 8 a.m. through Tuesday (6/14) at noon.

8th Avenue North – all lanes from 17 Business to Ocean Blvd. (non-parking lanes)

  • Requesting closure from Thursday (6/9) at 8 a.m. through Monday (6/13) at noon

Chester Street between 7th and 8th Avenues North and parking lanes

  • Requesting closure from Thursday (6/9) at 8 a.m. through Monday (6/13) at noon.

9th Avenue North – Eastbound lane and parking spaces along the eastbound lane from 17 Business to Ocean Blvd.

  • Requesting closure from Thursday (6/9) at 6 a.m. through Monday (6/13) at noon

8th Avenue beach access

  • Requesting closure from Sunday (6/5) at 8 a.m. through Monday (6/13) at 5 p.m.

