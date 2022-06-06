Submit a Tip
Kind Keeper Animal Rescue in North Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Kind Keeper no kill animal rescue in North Myrtle Beach has around 30 puppies available for adoption. We loved getting to know some of them, along with dogs, cats, and kittens all looking for a forever home.

In addition to the animals available, we learned about upcoming events, their new facility they’re raising money for, and so much more!

Come along with us.

