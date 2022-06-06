Submit a Tip
Horry County School Board unanimously approves $890M+ budget

Horry County Schools and city in disagreement over possibility of new school in Market Common
By Eric Richards
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County School Board’s Monday night meeting includes a vote on a proposed $890.7 million budget for the Fiscal Year 2023.

Included in the budget is a $2,000 salary increase for teachers and a state-mandated 8% salary increase for bus drivers. Another $330,000 would be used to increase security and performance measures.

Another budget highlight is a STEP (longevity) increase or a 2% raise for all regular school district employees, totaling $7.3 million.

Board members approved the budget with an additional $130K for an outside firm to review security procedures at all schools in the district.

