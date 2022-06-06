Homicide investigation underway after one found dead in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a person was found dead in Florence.

Florence police officers were called around 10:15 p.m. Sunday to the 800 block of W. Dixie Street about shooting with a victim.

When they arrived, officers said they found one person dead at the scene.

The Florence Police Department and the coroner’s office is investigating.

The person’s name has not been released yet, and it’s not clear if anyone is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Herman at 843-665-3191 or therman@cityofflorence.com.

