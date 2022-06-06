HCPD: One person suffering from ‘life-threatening injuries’ following shooting near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police provided an update on a shooting that took place Sunday afternoon near Longs.

A report obtained by WMBF News shows that officers were called to the shooting around 4 p.m. Sunday on East Bear Grass Road.

The incident report states that when officers arrived on the scene they saw a large crowd that had formed around the back of a home.

“The crowd was screaming that (the) Victim needed help,” the report stated.

The victim was found laying down behind the home with injuries and the officer said they could see a bullet wound, according to the incident report.

Horry County police said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

The police report also shows that a gun was found between two homes.

No word yet if any arrests have been made in the shooting.

Horry County police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.