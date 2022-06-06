Submit a Tip
HCPD: One person suffering from ‘life-threatening injuries’ following shooting near Longs

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police provided an update on a shooting that took place Sunday afternoon near Longs.

A report obtained by WMBF News shows that officers were called to the shooting around 4 p.m. Sunday on East Bear Grass Road.

The incident report states that when officers arrived on the scene they saw a large crowd that had formed around the back of a home.

“The crowd was screaming that (the) Victim needed help,” the report stated.

The victim was found laying down behind the home with injuries and the officer said they could see a bullet wound, according to the incident report.

Horry County police said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

The police report also shows that a gun was found between two homes.

No word yet if any arrests have been made in the shooting.

Horry County police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

