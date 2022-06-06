Grand Strand businesses brace for impact of CCMF road closures

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of fans will swarm the Grand Strand for the sold-out Carolina Country Music Fest.

While the festival is still a few days away, one thing to consider this year is road closures.

Despite those closures, local businesses are hoping to bring in the country music lovers just like years before.

“Oh, I’m hoping it’s better than ever,” said Robert Alston.

Robert Alston is the manager of The Grand Strand’s staple Peaches Corner.

This is not the first year his business will be impacted due to road closures, and Alston said all businesses should benefit from CCMF’s attraction.

“It looks good for us and should be for everybody, cause the lines be from here to the boardwalk,” Alston said. “Everybody gets a piece of the pie.”

8th street is closed completely throughout the festival.

We reached out to Nathan’s Famous, located on 8th, for comment, but they declined to speak to WMBF News.

Other businesses along Ocean Boulevard say that although they might not get a ton of traffic during the event due to road closures, they still get a good number of tourists.

“A lot of people aren’t buying retail then going to the concert for hours, but we have seen people come back that have not been to CCMF that are drawn because of the headliners and the big names,” said Michelle Plyler, the general manager of Gay Dolphin.

Some of the road closures will start Wednesday and include 7th, 8th, & 9th Streets to Ocean Boulevard through next Tuesday.

Impacted businesses say that although CCMF guests may not stop by during the concert, they are sure to come by as it concludes.

“They come back, they make their stays a little bit longer, so we see them on the Thursday and the Monday after the concert, so we just hope that it lets people see what Myrtle Beach is really like,” said Plyler.

For more information on road closures, click here.

