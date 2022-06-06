Submit a Tip
Florence County coroner releases name of motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County coroner has identified a motorcyclist killed after a three-vehicle wreck on Friday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck happened on Johnsonville Highway near Indian Town Road, four miles south of Lake City.

The driver of a 2013 Chevy Impala was headed south on Johnsonville Highway as a 2016 Subaru station wagon and the motorcycle were traveling north on Johnsonville Highway around 8:30 a.m. Friday, according to SCHP.

As stated in the report, the motorcyclist attempted to pass the Subaru and hit the Impala head-on.

SCHP said the Impala then hit the Subaru head-on.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the motorcyclist as David Hartfield from Johnsonville.

The driver of the Impala was taken to McLeod Hospital for injuries. The driver of the Subaru was not injured.

None of the three vehicles had passengers.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

