FIRST ALERT: Heat, humidity and pop up storms return this week

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After a brief break, heat and humidity return this week along with the risk of pop up showers and storms.

TODAY

The start of the work week will see temperature climbing into the lower to middle 80s along the beaches and into the upper 80s inland. Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy through the day, but the forecast will remain rain free.

High temperatures today.
High temperatures today.(WMBF)

TUESDAY

Temperatures will continue to climb on Tuesday with afternoon readings ranging from the middle 80s at the beach to near 90 inland. Humidity will begin to increase as well and will set the stage for a pop up shower or storm in the afternoon. Rain chances Tuesday will reach just 20%.

REST OF THE WEEK

A hot, humid and slightly more active weather pattern will set up through the end of the week. Temperatures each day will climb to near 90 at the beaches and into the lower 90s inland. Humidity will also continue to increase. As a result, pop up showers and storms will be possible each afternoon with daily rain chances averaging 30% to 40%.

Pop up storms return this week.
Pop up storms return this week.(WMBF)

TROPICAL UPDATE

TROPICAL STORM ALEX will continue to race northeastward through the northern Atlantic Ocean and will quickly weaken. Elsewhere in the tropics, no development is expected this week.

