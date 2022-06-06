Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Diagnosing and treating skin cancer at Waccamaw Dermatology

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Waccamaw Dermatology specializes in skin cancer diagnosis and treatment.

We loved learning about this process. With multiple locations along the Grand Strand, they are able to treat in house, with state of the art equipment and a variety of treatment options.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Myrtle Beach police detail road closures ahead of CCMF weekend
32-year-old, Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.
‘I am going to miss everything about her,’ shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in Summerton
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
‘Doc’ Antle, Myrtle Beach Safari owner, arrested by FBI
Horry County police investigating shooting near Longs
shooting
Report: One person shot outside of Myrtle Beach area bar along Highway 17 Bypass

Latest News

Dogs for Adoption at Kind Keeper
Kind Keeper Animal Rescue in North Myrtle Beach
.
Grand Strand Today - How to with Halley: Wakeboarding
.
Grand Strand Today - Kind Keeper Animal Rescue - Part 2
.
Grand Strand Today - Kind Keeper Animal Rescue - Part 3