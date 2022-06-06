Submit a Tip
Coroner identifies 76-year-old woman killed after car collides with tree in Florence County

(KWQC / MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in the Pee Dee on Friday, according to an official.

LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at 10:10 p.m. on East Shortcut Road, located near Timmonsville.

Tidwell said a 2006 Saturn Ion was traveling south on East Shortcut Road before it ran off the road to the left and hit a tree.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 76-year-old Launia McFadden from Timmonsville. He said that she was a passenger in the car.

The driver of the vehicle was reported to have minor injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

