Coroner identifies 76-year-old woman killed after car collides with tree in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in the Pee Dee on Friday, according to an official.

LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at 10:10 p.m. on East Shortcut Road, located near Timmonsville.

Tidwell said a 2006 Saturn Ion was traveling south on East Shortcut Road before it ran off the road to the left and hit a tree.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 76-year-old Launia McFadden from Timmonsville. He said that she was a passenger in the car.

The driver of the vehicle was reported to have minor injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

