Coroner: 1 killed in shooting in Marion that hurt one-year-old child

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The coroner confirmed on Monday that a man died after a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Coroner Jerry Richardson said a man who was shot inside an apartment on Bluff Road died shortly before midnight at Grand Strand Medical Center. He said the family is still being notified so the name won’t be released just yet.

RELATED COVERAGE | Child among 2 hurt in Marion shooting, chief says

Meanwhile, Richardson added a one-year-old girl hurt in the shooting is doing OK and is still at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston receiving treatment.

“This is enough. If you want to shoot at each other so be it, but when your poor decision-making almost takes the life of an innocent child then that is another level of evil,” the Marion Police Department said in a post.

The Marion Police Department said it has several leads on the shooter and his or her accomplices.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police department at 843-423-8616.

