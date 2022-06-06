Submit a Tip
CMCs new lactation pod open to public

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway Medical Center’s new lactation pods are installed and open for all parents to breastfeed in private.

The Mamava lactation pod in the main hospital lobby is available for patients, staff, and visitors to allow for breastfeeding or pumping in a private location.

According to CMC, financial support for the Mamava lactation pod was provided by funds raised by the CMC Foundation.

For more information, click here.

