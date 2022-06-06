Authorities searching for escaped offender from Robeson County facility

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Law enforcement is searching for an offender who escaped from a Robeson County facility on Sunday night.

Authorities said James Jacobs escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) in Lumberton. They said he was discovered missing around 8 p.m.

Jacobs, 31, was serving a 90-day period of confinement after officials said he violated his post-release supervision on a 2021 conviction for possession of firearm by a felon.

He was scheduled to be released on Oct. 4, 2022.

He is an American Indian man who stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has multiple tattoos on his neck, arms and torso.

The CRV center houses and provides intensive behavior modification programs for those who have committee violations of probation.

Anyone who has seen Jacobs should contact law enforcement or the Robeson CRV at 910-618-5535.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.