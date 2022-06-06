Authorities capture escaped offender from Robeson County facility

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities say the offender who escaped Robson CRV has been returned to prison, and escape charges will be filed. Investigators are looking into how he escaped.

A Prisons Emergency Response Team (PERT) member found Jacobs inside a trailer at 4:35 p.m. in Lumber River State Park on Princess Anne Road, approximately 20 miles south of Robeson CRV in Lumberton, where he was discovered missing just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

He was arrested without incident.

Authorities said James Jacobs escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) in Lumberton. They said he was discovered missing around 8 p.m.

Jacobs, 31, was serving a 90-day period of confinement after officials said he violated his post-release supervision on a 2021 conviction for possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was scheduled to be released on Oct. 4, 2022.

The CRV center houses and provides intensive behavior modification programs for those who have committed violations of probation.

