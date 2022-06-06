Submit a Tip
Authorities arrest Hartsville man in child sexual exploitation case

Michael Dees Jr.
Michael Dees Jr.(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have arrested a man in a child sexual exploitation investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to 25-year-old Michael Dees Jr. of Hartsville.

They said Dees distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

He was arrested last week and charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Each count carries up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted.

Dees has since been released from jail after posting a $90,000 bond.

Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Secret Service helped in the investigation.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

